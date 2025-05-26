Bodycam shows deputy shooting grandmother accused of shooting daughter in Tampa

Body camera footage out of Tampa captured a deputy firing his weapon at a 46-year-old grandmother, accused of shooting her daughter.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies on Sunday received reports of burglary happening at a home, where a grandmother, a daughter, a grandchild and a roommate lived.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the grandmother, identified as Rosamond Brookins, barricaded in a back room after she shot her daughter in the hand.

When she ignored commands to open the door, deputies kicked it open and found her on the floor with a gun in her hand.

Authorities said when she ignored commands to drop the gun and began to raise it, a deputy shot and killed her.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will now conduct an investigation, which is standard whenever there is a police-involved shooting.