Bodycam shows driver narrowly missing cops, crashing repeatedly during Miami-Dade stop

Wild new police body camera footage shows a driver peeling out and repeatedly slamming into vehicles after he fled from officers in Miami-Dade last week.

The incident unfolded Wednesday when the Homeland Security Bureau Priority Response Team pulled over 41-year-old Kevin Prater as part of an ongoing investigation on West 56th Street near the Palmetto Expressway.

Prater refused officers' orders to exit his vehicle and drove off, authorities said.

Officers conducted a second stop on Southwest 41st Street near Southwest 72nd Avenue. That's when they say Prater backed into a police vehicle before he drove towards officers.

The new bodycam footage released Monday shows officers surrounding a white pickup truck.

"Let me see your hands, let me see your hands!" the officers yell. "Get out of the car, get out of the car! Get the f--- out of the car!"

Officers are seen kicking on the truck, hitting it with batons, and surrounding it with weapons drawn while some are holding shields.

At one point Prater starts peeling out, creating a cloud of smoke as he repeatedly drives forward and reverses, smashing into other vehicles and narrowly missing officers.

As the truck moves back and forth, a man is seen trying to get out of the passenger seat of the truck and succeeds as it keeps moving.

Eventually a Miami-Dade Police car moves in and is able to box in the pickup, and officers are seen removing Prater from the driver's seat.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Kevin Prater

Records showed Prater was on probation for a 2023 burglary case. He was also wanted in an aggravated stalking, cyber intimidation and written threats case from last month.

He faces multiple other charges in the chase including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.