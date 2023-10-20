Bodycam shows man trying to escape after allegedly causing deadly 79th Street Causeway wreck

Police body camera footage obtained Friday shows the moments a driver accused of causing a deadly multi-car crash on the 79th Street Causeway tried to jump a bridge before officers grabbed and handcuffed him.

Last month, 24-year-old Alejandro Hall was charged with reckless vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, and driving with a suspended license for allegedly causing a crash that killed 38-year-old Juan Da Costa Berruti on Labor Day.

After the crash, Hall and his friends were allegedly trying to flee the scene. Body camera footage obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows the moment Hall runs out of the Lamborghini SUV and climbs the bridge sidebars. An officer is seen quickly grabbing Hall and placing him into custody.

On Friday, Hall traveled to Miami from Georgia for his court hearing with his parents, but he won’t return since he was placed back into custody.

Hall posted an $80,000 bond last month, but prosecutors wanted him to return to jail because they considered him dangerous. During a pretrial detention hearing, prosecutor Kimberly Rivera argued Hall was driving with a suspended license during this fatal crash just four months after getting a DUI in Georgia.

City of Miami officers told presiding Judge Andrea Wolfson that Hall was going 132 mph one and a half seconds before crashing into Da Costa Berruti’s car. According to the black box, Hall did not take his foot off the gas pedal until about a second before impact.

“He checked in to be treated for his anxiety. He’s been doing community voluntary work while he’s out," said Albert Quirantes, Hall’s attorney. "He’s very, very sorry about what happened."

Quirantes wanted the judge to place Hall under house arrest because he was living with his parents and he would not be a danger to the community. Quirantes also highlighted how they donated over $2,000 for the victim’s funeral expenses.

GoFundMe Juan Da Costa Berruti

“I’m sorry, we are sorry. We are truly sorry,” said Paul Hall, the defendant's father in an exclusive interview with NBC6. “Every day you walk out, you can’t tell if you are coming back. But again let me emphasize he didn’t meant it. It happened. We all have to live with this decision that was rendered."

After hearing both sides, Wolfson said although Hall didn’t intend to kill anyone that day, he is still a danger to the community.

“Only four short months not even before there was a prior incident of driving under the influence," the judge said. "This tells the court it’s not an anomaly and that there are no conditions of release that could reasonably protect the community and as such the motion for pretrial detention is granted."

Hall handed his tie and personal belongings to his parents. After hugging his mom and dad, officers placed him into custody again.