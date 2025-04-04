Bodycam shows officers rescuing toddler from Miami Beach ‘trap house'

Police body camera shows the moments a 2-year-old was saved from a so-called "trap house" in Miami Beach.

The dramatic scene unfolded in the afternoon of March 22, one of many visits from law enforcement to the apartment building on 11th Street near Euclid Avenue. In the bodycam, a woman walks out of the building carrying the child.

Back on Sept. 3, police were at the same apartment responding to an overdose. Then, in January of this year, a domestic dispute brought police back.

Two months later, investigators were tipped off that a child was inside the apartment after maintenance workers spotted him during a repair visit.

Police found three loaded handguns inside the apartment, and two of them were unholstered under a pillow. Detectives also found nearly eight pounds of marijuana, pill bottles of oxycodone, baggies of cocaine and more than $18,000 in cash, among other evidence.

Keanti Collins, 35, who, according to police, is the registered tenant for the apartment, came out shirtless and was immediately put in handcuffs.

Another man named Stephen Rich, who’s the father of the toddler, was also arrested.

The woman seen carrying the child in the bodycam is not the child’s mother. She told police she casually dates Collins and was babysitting the child. She’s not facing any charges.

The child is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.