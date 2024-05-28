Bodycam shows pair accused in string of Best Buy thefts getting arrested in Indian River County

Body camera footage shows the moments deputies arrested two suspected shoplifters linked to a string of thefts from multiple Best Buy locations across Florida.

Andrew Causa, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, and Danielle Lorini, 32, of Coral Springs, were seen in the bodycam getting apprehended by Indian River County Sheriff's deputies on May 14.

Best Buy employees contacted the sheriff's office for two suspected shoplifters in the store.

In the video, a deputy is seen in the parking lot trying to summon Causa. Causa runs off but doesn't make it very far when deputies catch up and wrestle him to the ground.

A deputy then approaches Lorini, who is inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. He orders her to stop the car, and she rolls down the window and tells him, "I didn't do anything!"

He orders Lorini to get out of the car and she complies. "I didn't do anything, sir," she says repeatedly as she gets handcuffed.

"You just don't know how happy this team is," one employee tells the deputy. "They got us for $7,000, man."

Causa and Lorini were arrested in January for allegedly stealing $20,000 worth of merchandise from a Miami Best Buy.

In this case in Indian County, Causa faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, felony grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and first-degree petit theft. Lorini faces charges of grand theft.