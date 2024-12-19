Bodycam shows police chase armed sex offender in Miami Beach

Police body camera footage shows the moments officers chased an armed sex offender on foot through Miami Beach before placing him in handcuffs.

According to an arrest report, Miami Beach Police arrested 26-year-old Jerrod Floyd on Tuesday in the 600 block of Ocean Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

As officers responded to the area, a woman was heard screaming in the bodycam footage about a man with a gun.

Police spotted Floyd and ordered him to put his hands up, but Floyd ran off and a foot chase ensued, the arrest report said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives said Floyd lost his pants, and a cross-body bag with a firearm in it when he jumped a previous fence and his clothes got stuck on it. He ran into another alley and encountered a closed gate, where he was put into handcuffs and arrested.

Floyd allegedly provided officers with a false name after his arrest, but a records check revealed his true identity and that he has two non-extraditable warrants out of Georgia and Oregon for sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted child sex crimes.

Police also found a fake license, firearm and magazine in Floyd's possession and later discovered narcotics in his vehicle.

“The male was acting erratic and the firearm with one bullet in the chamber actually fell as he was waving it outside of the sunroof," Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess said. "Luckily no one was injured and our officers located a slew of drugs and alcohol inside the car.”

Floyd faces charges of failing to report as a sexual offender, possessing a stolen/fictitious license, providing a false name after arrest, improper exhibition of a firearm, and resisting an officer without violence. He's being held on a $9,500 bond.