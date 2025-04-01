Miami Gardens

Bodycam shows police respond to crash that killed 4 children in Miami Gardens

The accused driver was going 99 mph at the time

Newly released bodycam video shows first responders trying to save the lives of several people, including children, following a deadly crash in Miami Gardens.

Four children were among five people killed in February when a black Kia Sorento rear-ended a Nissan Altima, which then crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade. It happened in the area of Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue.

The only adult killed was a woman identified as 51-year-old Rosa Jones. She was the grandmother of 8-year-old Azariah McCall, 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson and Kamari Graham, who was celebrating his 10th birthday. Ka'Myra Graham, 13, succumbed to her injuries days later.

Miami Gardens Police said that the driver of the Sorento, 25-year-old Antonio Maurice Wilcox Jr., was at fault and was driving 99 mph.

He is facing several charges, including five counts of vehicular homicide.

