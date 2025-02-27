Bodycam shows suspect arrested after cars stolen from UM QB Carson Beck's home

Body camera footage shows the moments deputies arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly stealing luxury cars from the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Tykwon Anderson, 20, is accused of breaking into a home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables, where Beck and his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were sleeping.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Anderson and three others broke in at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, one of the thieves burglarized the white Range Rover and gained possession of the garage opener, which they then used to enter the residence and steal the vehicles' key fobs from the living room.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows vehicles being driven out of the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The bodycam also shows Beck and Cavinder answering questions from deputies.

Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby in the morning, and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, but authorities are still searching for the red Lamborghini.