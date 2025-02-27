Caught on Camera

Bodycam shows suspect arrested after cars stolen from UM QB Carson Beck's home

Tykwon Anderson, 20, is accused of breaking into the home in the High Pines neighborhood

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Body camera footage shows the moments deputies arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly stealing luxury cars from the home of University of Miami quarterback Carson Beck.

Tykwon Anderson, 20, is accused of breaking into a home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables, where Beck and his girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were sleeping.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Tykwon Anderson, 20
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office
Tykwon Anderson, 20

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said Anderson and three others broke in at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

According to authorities, one of the thieves burglarized the white Range Rover and gained possession of the garage opener, which they then used to enter the residence and steal the vehicles' key fobs from the living room.

Surveillance video from a nearby home shows vehicles being driven out of the neighborhood in the middle of the night.

The bodycam also shows Beck and Cavinder answering questions from deputies.

Local

6 to Know 16 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Miami-Dade County 2 hours ago

Ukrainian man under ICE custody at Krome Center dies from brain bleeding

Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby in the morning, and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, but authorities are still searching for the red Lamborghini.

This article tagged under:

Caught on Camera
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us