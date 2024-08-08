Bodycam shows rapper Travis Scott arrested for trespassing in Miami Beach

Newly released body camera footage shows the moments rapper Travis Scott was arrested after police say he drunkenly yelled at people on a yacht in Miami Beach back in June.

Months later, on Thursday, prosecutors dropped a disorderly intoxication charge against the rapper, records showed. However, he's still facing a charge of trespassing after warning.

Miami Beach Police said they responded to the city's marina on June 20 and found Scott standing on the dock yelling at people on the ship. Officers told him to sit down, but he kept standing back up and yelling. They could smell alcohol on his breath, police said. The man who called police did not want to press charges, so Scott was allowed to leave.

As he walked away, however, Scott kept turning to yell obscenities at people on the yacht. He left as a passenger in a waiting car, but returned five minutes later and ignored officers’ orders to again leave, police said in the arrest report.

Officers say he then began yelling again, disturbing people in nearby boats and buildings. When officers asked if he had been drinking, he replied, “It’s Miami.” He was arrested.

Police body camera footage obtained by NBC6 on Thursday shows a witness telling a responding police officer that Scott was "getting aggressive and pushing everyone."

When officers approach Scott at the marina, the rapper starts speaking with officers after the captain of the boat called police, claiming a fight broke out on the yacht.

"I rented this boat, the owners came on this boat. They kicked down my door at 12 o’clock. I don’t know what’s going on, ask him," Scott tells the officers, adding, "There was no fighting involved."

After about 10 minutes, Scott is heard yelling at people on the yacht while police instruct him to walk away.

“This my gang. This my gang right here. Everybody with me, 12 with me on the hood," he says.

At one point, Scott approaches an officer and gets into an argument. He’s then put in handcuffs, with officers telling him that he’s causing a disturbance.

Miami-Dade Corrections Travis Scott, also known as Jacques Bermon Webster II

Scott was released from Miami-Dade County Jail after posting a $650 bond. The rapper later poked fun at the arrest after bonding out, posting "Lol" on X and adding sunglasses and earbuds to his mugshot on his Instagram story.

His attorney, Bradford Cohen, said in a statement at the time that Scott was “detained due to a misunderstanding.”

“There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution,” Cohen said.