Bodycam shows social media model screaming, vomiting after allegedly causing deadly crash

Police body camera footage shows the moments after a self-proclaimed social media model allegedly drove drugged on "pink cocaine" and caused a crash that killed two people in downtown Miami.

Prosecutors recently charged Maecee Marie Lathers with DUI manslaughter in the August 10 crash after toxicology reports found a variety of drugs in her system. She also faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and causing injury.

The bodycam footage shows Lathers, 24, face down on the ground, topless, screaming and vomiting after she allegedly crashed her white Mercedes into two other vehicles and killed Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio.

Records show Lathers tried leaving the scene without helping or calling 911, but bystanders confronted her.

"I'm from the future," she's heard telling officers in the bodycam.

At one point, an officer asks, "Are you on drugs?"

The officer later radios in: "She just told us now she's on tusi."

Tusi, also known as pink cocaine, is a party drug usually made of ketamine and other substances.

Soon after, paramedics arrive to transport her to the hospital.

"The aliens...they're coming," Lathers says as they load her onto a stretcher.

Lathers, who had been on house arrest, returned to jail Tuesday after prosecutors tacked on new DUI manslaughter charges. She will get a chance to ask for a bond next week, while state attorneys will oppose any form of release.