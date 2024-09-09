Bodycam shows officers detain and handcuff Tyreek Hill during traffic stop

Police body camera footage was released Monday of the moments Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained and handcuffed by officers at a traffic stop near the team's stadium.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels said in a statement that they released the bodycam footage outside of standard protocol "in our commitment to transparency and maintaining public trust" and "to reinforce the Department's commitment to keeping the public informed."

The department released footage – a combined 105 minutes – from six bodyworn cameras.

Miami-Dade Police released the body camera footage of Tyreek Hill getting handcuffed and detained hours before the Dolphins season opener on Sunday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Footage from one vantage point shows when officers pulled over Hill's McLaren near Hard Rock Stadium, going 65 in a 40 mph zone.

"Don't knock on my window like that, man," Hill says after an officer approached his window and knocked.

After some back-and-forth, Hill says, "Just give me my ticket so I can go, I'm finna be late. So do what you gotta do."

The traffic stop escalated when Hill gave officers his license and rolled his window back up.

“One of the officers then knocked on Mr. Hill’s driver-side window and advised Mr. Hill to keep his window rolled down otherwise he was going to get him out of the car," said Julius B. Collins, Hill's attorney. He added that Hill rolled his window down each time he was asked to.

"As a matter of fact, get out of the car," an officer is seen telling Hill through his window, which was opened just a crack.

Another threatens to break his window.

"Get out of the car right now, we're not playing this game," the officer says.

When Hill opens the door, an officer pulls him out of the car and they force him down to the ground, handcuffing him. Hill is on the phone with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, telling him he's getting arrested.

"We tell you to do something, you do it," an officer says.

"I'm getting up," Hill says while in handcuffs and face down. "....I'm getting up, bruh, chill."

"'Too late," the officer replies.

"Aight, take me to jail, bruh. Do what you gotta do," Hill says.

"We are, we will," the officer says.

As they bring Hill to the curb, they try to get him to sit.

'Hold on bruh, I just had surgery on my knee," Hill says.

Another officer goes over, puts his arm around him from the back, and forces him down

"I just had surgery on my knee! I just had surgery on my knee!" Hill screams. "Chill!"

"What a coincidence, you should have had surgery on your ear when we told you to put your window down," an officer says.

At one point, Hill's teammates approached them and officers warned them off. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell ended up in handcuffs for not leaving the scene. Both Hill and Campbell were later released.

Hill was stopped for speeding and reckless driving, officers are heard saying in the bodycam. He was issued two traffic citations, for careless driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

The Miami Dolphins said in a statement Monday night that they were "saddened and angered" by officers' conduct toward the players.