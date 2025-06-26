Bodycam video shows aftermath of fatal police shooting in Redland

Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a fatal police shooting in the Redland area of Miami-Dade.

The footage obtained by NBC6 shows the immediate aftermath of the Nov. 29, 2023 shooting of Osvaldo Cueli at his Redland property.

Multiple officers are seen in the footage as one discusses the officers who were involved in the shooting.

"I’m giving them both a bottle of water right quick, just to calm them down a little bit, something," the officer says.

Later in the footage, he's heard reminding another officer that their cameras are recording.

"I'm going to tell him the same thing I told you. Remember, we’re all f---ing wearing cameras," he says.

The footage is part of evidence released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, which previously determined there wasn't enough evidence to justify the shooting or to bring criminal charges.

Miami-Dade Police said detectives Mario Fernandez and Jorge Sanchez went to the home after two people reported seeing their stolen truck at the property.

Detectives said they found the 59-year-old Cueli and there was an exchange of gunfire.

"Look at your f---ing windshield buddy," an officer tells another in the new footage. "You’re f---ing lucky."

"No, I f---ing shot back. I shot through my windshield too," the other officer responds.

"Good job. Remember, we’re all wearing cameras," the other officer says.

Cueli's daughter, Gabriela, took her own video in the moments after the shooting. It shows the family asking for help as their father was on the ground dying.

"It constantly replays in our head. The moments that he was killed. The moments that they stepped over his body, that they kept telling me he was fine," Gabriela Cueli said.

Robert Pertierra, an attorney for the family, said the detectives did not announce themselves as police when they arrived.

"You’re watching police officers get to the scene after the fact," Pertierra said. "This body cam footage doesn’t show anything, or provide an ounce of any evidence for anybody to use to determine what really happened here."

Cueli's son, Osvaldo, said his father got a gun from his house because someone had repeatedly trespassed on their property that day.

Prosecutors said Cueli fired his gun three times, Fernandez's gun fired 14 times, and Sanchez fired 7 times, including the bullet that hit Cueli.

"Just left him on the ground, didn’t provide assistance, just walked over him," Pertierra said.

Cueli family disputes several of the conclusions reached by the state attorney's office. The family has filed a lawsuit against Miami-Dade County, which is still pending.

A spokesperson with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the case is still under internal affairs investigation.