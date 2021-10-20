Florida

Bodycam Video Shows Florida Man Charged With Assaulting Police During Capitol Riot

Bodycam video from D.C. Metro Police showed Jonathan Pollock dressed in camo and lunging at officers on the steps of the Capitol

By NBC 6

WFLA-TV

The FBI released bodycam video showing a Central Florida man who the agency said is wanted for assaulting police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the agency has been searching for Jonathan Pollock, who lives in Lakeland, since late June. Pollack is charged with assaulting multiple officers with a deadly weapon.

Bodycam video from D.C. Metro Police showed Pollock dressed in camo and lunging at officers on the steps of the Capitol after supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

Pollock was seen on camera ripping a riot shield out of an officer's hand and charging at a police line, attacking officers with the shield. He is one of 70 residents of Florida charged in connection with the riot.

Pollock, his sister Olivia and cousin Joshua Doolin were charged in an indictment unsealed in July. Doolin was fired from his job as an EMT in Polk County.

All defendants charged in the indictment have pleaded not guilty.

