Bodycam video shows chilling moment police found Cuban singer El Taiger shot in Miami

New police body camera footage shows the moment an officer and first responders discovered Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger shot inside an SUV in Miami last year.

The 37-year-old El Taiger, whose real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar, had been found suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of an SUV in the area of Northwest 9th Avenue and 17th Street near Jackson Memorial Hospital back on Oct. 3, 2024.

He was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition and died from his injuries days later, on Oct. 10.

The new footage released Tuesday shows an officer responding and finding the SUV running with El Taiger in the back unresponsive.

A City of Miami ambulance arrives and the crew starts checking the singer out.

"Blood all over his face," one paramedic says in the video.

Moments later, the paramedics and officer apparently realize he's been shot.

"It looks like somebody drove him here," the officer says.

"He either shot himself or…" another voice says in the video.

"Is he breathing?" the first officer asks.

"He's snoring," a paramedic responds.

That's when a second officer opens the driver's door and starts looking in the SUV.

"Hey, hold on, don't reach inside here, ok" the first officer says.

"I got to get his ID," the second officer responds.

"Don't reach inside here yet, ok. This looks like it might be a crime scene now," the first officer responds.

The first officer then gets on his radio and appears to call for more units to respond.

"There might be more to this," he says.

Less than three weeks after El Taiger died from his injuries, a suspect in his killing, Damian Valdez-Galloso, was detained in New York City.

Valdez-Galloso has since been moved to a Miami-Dade jail and faces charges of first-degree murder, attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the shooting.

According to an arrest affidavit, the singer went to Valdez-Galloso's Hialeah home early on the morning of Oct. 3.

Police said Valdez-Galloso opened the door and shot El Taiger in the head, in a shocking crime caught on video and obtained by NBC6.

Shocking new surveillance footage shows the fatal shooting of Cuban reggaeton singer El Taiger outside the home of the Hialeah man who's accused in his murder. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

Valdez-Galloso then grabbed El Taiger by his ankles, dragged him toward the singer's SUV, and placed him inside, the affidavit said. Valdez-Galloso then allegedly cleaned up the scene, changed his clothes, and then left in the singer's vehicle.

Valdez-Galloso, who has claimed he acted in self-defense, was ordered held without bond in early November. His court-appointed attorney has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.