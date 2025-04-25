Bodycam video shows fiery explosion after deadly chopper crash in Pompano Beach

New bodycam video shows the harrowing moments when a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in Pompano Beach—footage that shows how he risked his life to save others, the department says.

BSO recognized several employees with the medal of honor this week for their bravery in life-threatening situations.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

One of them is Deputy Mitchell Machado. He ran to the scene in August of 2023 after a BSO fire rescue helicopter took off from near by Pompano Beach Airpark, quickly had mechanical issues, caught fire and crashed.

It fell onto an apartment building on Northeast 10th Street near Dixie Highway, killing Battalion Chief Terryson Jackson and resident Lurean Wheaton. The pilot and a paramedic on board the chopper survived.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bodycam video shows the perspective of Machado, who rushed to the scene to help when he saw the helicopter go down.

"I remember throwing my motorcycle down to the ground and running toward the building," he said in a video made by the sheriff's office.

The footage shows how he ran into nearby units to evacuate people and tried to get into the burning home to save victims.

"Everybody out!" he yelled once inside one of the units. "Is anybody home, hello!" he shouted as he made his way through as the fire alarm sounds.

"As I left that apartment, I faintly heard cries for help," he said. "As I was thinking how can I enter this apartment to help the people that are crying for help, that’s when the apartment exploded and pushed me back."

Bodycam video captured that fireball that exploded through the residence where the chopper had crashed. It rattled Machado, and blew through what appears to be the front door.

The sheriff's office shared the bodycam video while announcing that Machado's "brave actions amid the flames helped prevent more loss."