Crime and Courts

‘You're ending my career': Bodycam shows head of Colombian Football Federation arrested at Copa America

In another video, Ramón Jesurún Sr. and his son, Ramón Jesurún Jr., can be seen sitting handcuffed after Colombia’s loss to Argentina

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Newly released bodycam video shows the moment the president of the Colombian Football Federation was arrested after chaos erupted at the Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium.

While he’s being handcuffed, Ramón Jesurún Sr., 71, says in Spanish: “You’re ending my career in soccer.”

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

He also is heard saying: "They're detaining me, they're handcuffing me... I haven't done anything," while officers keep his arms behind his back and attempt to calm him.

In another video obtained from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Jesurún Sr. and his son, 43-year-old Ramón Jesurún Jr., can be seen sitting handcuffed after Colombia’s loss to Argentina. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Jesurún Jr.'s arrest is not shown in the videos.

Hard Rock Stadium Jul 15

Head of Colombian Football Federation arrested amid chaos at Copa America final

Soccer Jul 16

A mom and her sons flew to Miami to see the Copa America final. They never made it to their seats

Soccer Jul 17

Some fans are turning to the courts after Copa America chaos

The two men were arrested after allegedly confronting a security guard that had been instructed to hold back the crowd from entering the section of the tunnel where media was gathering. 

Arrest reports state that Jesurún Sr. pushed the guard, and then Jesurún Jr. grabbed him around his neck and pulled him to the ground, punching him twice. 

“Mr. Jesurún Jr. (defendant) then aggressively reapproached [the victim], who was still laying on his back on the ground, and Mr. Jesurún Jr. directed a direct kick to [the victim’s] head, which made a solid impact,” arrest reports detail.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Booking photo of Ramón Jesurún Sr., 71, and Ramón Jesurún Jr., 43

The fight continued, police said, when another security guard attempted to assist and Jesurún Jr. allegedly raised a closed fist at her and started to grab, push and pull her.

Then, a security supervisor approached, and Jesurún Jr. allegedly punched him. Meanwhile, the suspect's father was trying to become involved while friends held him back, arrest reports state.

Both men face charges of battery on a specified official/employee, and Jesurún Jr. faces an additional charge of misdemeanor battery. They have a hearing set for Aug. 14.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsHard Rock Stadium
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us