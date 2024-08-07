‘You're ending my career': Bodycam shows head of Colombian Football Federation arrested at Copa America

Newly released bodycam video shows the moment the president of the Colombian Football Federation was arrested after chaos erupted at the Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium.

While he’s being handcuffed, Ramón Jesurún Sr., 71, says in Spanish: “You’re ending my career in soccer.”

He also is heard saying: "They're detaining me, they're handcuffing me... I haven't done anything," while officers keep his arms behind his back and attempt to calm him.

In another video obtained from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Jesurún Sr. and his son, 43-year-old Ramón Jesurún Jr., can be seen sitting handcuffed after Colombia’s loss to Argentina.

Jesurún Jr.'s arrest is not shown in the videos.

The two men were arrested after allegedly confronting a security guard that had been instructed to hold back the crowd from entering the section of the tunnel where media was gathering.

Arrest reports state that Jesurún Sr. pushed the guard, and then Jesurún Jr. grabbed him around his neck and pulled him to the ground, punching him twice.

“Mr. Jesurún Jr. (defendant) then aggressively reapproached [the victim], who was still laying on his back on the ground, and Mr. Jesurún Jr. directed a direct kick to [the victim’s] head, which made a solid impact,” arrest reports detail.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Ramón Jesurún Sr., 71, and Ramón Jesurún Jr., 43

The fight continued, police said, when another security guard attempted to assist and Jesurún Jr. allegedly raised a closed fist at her and started to grab, push and pull her.

Then, a security supervisor approached, and Jesurún Jr. allegedly punched him. Meanwhile, the suspect's father was trying to become involved while friends held him back, arrest reports state.

Both men face charges of battery on a specified official/employee, and Jesurún Jr. faces an additional charge of misdemeanor battery. They have a hearing set for Aug. 14.