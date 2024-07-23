Bodycam video shows Miami Beach cop fatally shoot man holding hostages at knifepoint

Intense new police body camera footage shows an officer fatally shooting an escaped convict as he held a girl and an employee hostage at knifepoint inside a Miami Beach Victoria's Secret store last year.

The video released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on Tuesday shows the dramatic police encounter with Darien Young on July 27, 2023, inside the Lincoln Road store.

Young, 29, was a minimum-security resident at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and had escaped the facility a week before the incident, officials said.

The footage shows officers arriving as Young had the girl and employee in chokeholds while he held a knife to their throats.

"Holster it!" Young is heard yelling at the officers, who try to get him to drop the knife. "Back up!"

"Your life is not over, your life is not over," one officer tells him.

"She will die," Young says later in the video, as officers continue to surround him.

"Watch crossfire, watch crossfire," one officer warns the others, as multiple officers have their weapons drawn.

"Just put the knife down and we'll talk," an officer tells Young. "I swear to God, you're gonna be fine, you just need to drop the knife."

"When I start to count, somebody's going to die," Young said before he started counting, according to authorities.

After several tense moments, one of the officers, Corey Jackson, moved toward Young and fired a single shot, hitting Young in the head.

Young fell to the ground and started bleeding profusely as officers moved in and helped the hostages run to safety.

Footage from Jackson's body camera shows him walking out of the store, overcome with emotion after the encounter.

"Breathe, breathe," fellow officers tell him. "Get some air."

Young was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The tactical knife Young held to the hostages' throats was recovered at the scene.

A July 2, 2024 memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said after reviewing the evidence, prosecutors found Jackson's use of force was legally justified.

Young had been incarcerated on several charges, including burglary and controlled drugs, but had walked off the grounds at Calumet Transitional Housing Unit on July 21, 2023, and failed to return.