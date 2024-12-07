Bodycam video shows moments before police shot, killed woman with knife in Lauderhill

Warning: Some may find these images graphic or disturbing.

Police released bodycam video Saturday showing the final moments of a woman who was shot and killed as she approached an officer with a knife in Lauderhill.

They also identified the woman killed as Monique Scott, 30, of Lauderhill.

It was around 12:25 p.m. Friday when Lauderhill police said officers got a call for service "in which a first name and location were provided," but "the call disconnected before further information could be obtained." The scene was located near an apartment complex at 4045 NW 16th Street.

The officer who responded knocked on the apartment identified in the call, which was Scott's, but no one answered, authorities said. As the officer was leaving, he saw Scott outside his police vehicle.

This is where bodycam video begins, showing a woman in a red sweater, sweatpants, beanie and slide sandals walking slowly toward the officer with a large knife in her hand.

The officer raises his weapon, and orders Scott to "put the knife down."

She points it toward him, video shows, as the officer radios, "Send me units. I got a female with a knife in her hands."

He says to Scott, "Put it down ma'am," then screams, "Put it down now!" as she continues to walk toward him pointing the knife at him.

He says "put it down" once more before he fires three shots. Scott clutches her chest and collapses onto the grass.

The officer radios, "Shots fired, shots fired," and the video stops.

Scott was taken to Broward Health in critical condition, according to Lauderhill Fire-Rescue Department, where she was later pronounced dead.

A witness shot video of paramedics trying to save her at the scene.

“All I heard was a woman and maybe a male, maybe a female, not knowing, arguing," the witness said. "After that, I heard a loud noise, it was a gunshot, one gunshot and that’s about it, you hear people running in the hallways, scared for their life, going all crazy."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) investigates police shootings, per protocol, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Anytime an officer is confronted and can justifiably determine that his life or others are in imminent danger, then he’s authorized to use deadly force, and that is what occurred today," Lieutenant Antonio Gonzalez said Friday.

In a news release Saturday, Lauderhill police said: "To ensure transparency, the Lauderhill Police Department has released body-worn camera footage from the involved officer. Preliminary reviews indicate that the officer’s account aligns with the evidence captured on the footage. However, this remains an ongoing investigation, and we are working closely with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to ensure a thorough and impartial review.

"This incident is a profound tragedy, and our hearts go out to everyone affected. The decision to release this footage underscores our dedication to fostering trust and openness with the community we serve. We acknowledge the gravity of this event and understand the questions and concerns it raises. Our department remains committed to engaging with the community, listening to your voices, and being as forthcoming as possible while respecting the integrity of the investigative process."