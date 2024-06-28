Bodycam video shows police respond to swatting call at YouTuber Jack Doherty's home

New body camera footage shows police responding to a swatting call at the Southwest Ranches home of YouTuber Jack Doherty.

The incident happened Wednesday when Davie Police responded to a call of a shooting at the 20-year-old's home.

As the officers arrive at the front of the home and encounter Doherty's head of security inside the gate, they seem to already know that the call was bogus.

"He's getting swatted again," one officer tells the man. "Is he good, is everything good here?"

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"He's upstairs, everybody's, there's a couple guys in the back wrestling," the man says.

Doherty is later seen approaching the gate and telling the officers that all is well.

According to an incident report, an officer had already seen that Doherty was streaming on Kick.com and was safe.

The report also said that the home has been involved in swatting calls in the past.

Doherty has a popular YouTube page that boasts more than 14.7 million subscribers, and has more than 9.6 million TikTok followers.

Some swatting incidents have led to police shooting people, and officials also say they worry about diverting resources from real emergencies.