Bodycam Video Shows Trapper Wrangling 5-Foot Gator in Front of Cutler Bay Home

A trapper's body camera showed footage of him wrangling a 5-foot alligator that showed up on a resident's doorstep in Cutler Bay.

The incident occurred at 3 a.m. when Pesky Critters says trappers were dispatched in the middle of the night.

Pesky Critters, a wildlife control service, says the gator was captured as part of the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP).

The company wants to remind Floridians that this is the time of the year that alligators will be most active.

Here are some safety tips for those who live near bodies of water in South Florida.

If you’re concerned about an alligator, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286.