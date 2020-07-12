Boil Water Notice Remains in Effect for Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Following Water Main Repairs

A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood after city officials say crews completed emergency repairs on a water main, Sunday afternoon.

Properties located on Royal Palm Drive will be under the notice until Tuesday the earliest, pending water sample test results.

The water main, which is located at the intersection of Royal Palm Drive and Las Olas Boulevard, broke on Saturday, according to the City of Fort Lauderdale.

Officials did not say what caused the break.

The boil water notice will be lifted after water samples pass testing for two consecutive days.

Until then, residents are urged to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.