Boil Water Order Lifted for Portions of NE Broward County

Residents in Coconut Creek, including Hillsboro Pines, still remain under the boil water notice until sample results are received

By Monica Galarza

Broward County Water and Wastewater Services has rescinded a boil water order for certain areas across the county effective immediately.

Customers in Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach and Pompano Beach no longer have to boil their water.

However, residents in Coconut Creek, including Hillsboro Pines, still remain under the boil water notice until sample results are received.

Updated boil water map for portion of Broward County. (Broward County Water & Wastewater Services)

The lift on the boil water notice comes just days after Broward County's main pump station was struck by lightning, causing water outages to thousands of households in several cities.

