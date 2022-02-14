No Explosives Found After Bomb Squad Responds to Federal Reserve Bank In Doral

A bomb squad responded to the Federal Reserve Bank in Doral Monday after a K-9 detection dog alerted to a possible explosive inside an armored truck, officials said.

The incident happened at the bank at 9100 Northwest 36th Street.

Doral Police officials said the dog was sweeping the truck as part of its normal procedure when it alerted to the possible explosive.

The area was locked down and Miami-Dade Police's Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

As a precaution, nearby West Coast University was evacuated and a section of Northwest 41st Street was shut down.

Officials said no explosives were found and the roadway was opened back up.

