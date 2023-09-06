Bomb threat leads to early dismissal at South Plantation High School

Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to South Plantation High School and led to an early dismissal Wednesday.

Plantation Police said the school was placed on lockdown after the threat was received. Nearby Plantation Park Elementary was also placed on lockdown.

Footage showed South Plantation students gathering on the school's football field while the incident was investigated.

UPDATE: 1:26PM: SPHS students are being dismissed at this time. If you are picking up your child, please go into the first entrance of Heritage Park at Fig Tree Lane and Peters Road. Once inside, go all the way to the back of the park at the roundabout to pick up your child. https://t.co/tT9oH4xNnN — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) September 6, 2023

The students were later moved to nearby Heritage Park, and were dismissed early.

No other information about the threat has been released.

