Bomb threat leads to early dismissal at South Plantation High School

Plantation Police said the school was placed on lockdown after the threat was received. Nearby Plantation Park Elementary was also placed on lockdown

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

Police are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to South Plantation High School and led to an early dismissal Wednesday.

Plantation Police said the school was placed on lockdown after the threat was received. Nearby Plantation Park Elementary was also placed on lockdown.

Footage showed South Plantation students gathering on the school's football field while the incident was investigated.

The students were later moved to nearby Heritage Park, and were dismissed early.

No other information about the threat has been released.

