Bond denied for 16-year-old charged in deadly shooting at Naranja park

Samuel Eugene Boyd was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon

By Julian Quintana

A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in April in Naranja appeared before a judge over the weekend.

Samuel Eugene Boyd was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon.

NBC6 is identifying Boyd because he is being charged as an adult.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Boyd's bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, on April 8, deputies responded to a park in the area of Southwest 141st Avenue and 264th Street just after 7 p.m.

Officials said the victim, an 18-year-old man, and Boyd were involved in a verbal argument when Boyd pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

When deputies arrived, the victim was found lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The victim, identified as Flavio Alejandro Morales, died at the hospital.

Boyd is expected to appear before another judge on Monday.

