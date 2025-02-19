Bond denied for driver charged with vehicular homicide after Miami Gardens crash

A driver who was arrested after a crash in Miami Gardens killed multiple children and their grandmother appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Antonio Maurice Wilcox Jr., 25, was charged with five counts of vehicular homicide and five counts of manslaughter.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Wilcox's bond.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the crash happened on Feb. 8 at Northwest 170th Street and 37th Avenue shortly before 6 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a black Kia Sorrento rear-ending a Nissan Altima, which then crashed into a silver Cadillac Escalade.

Five children and three adults were riding in the Altima.

Miami Gardens Police said that Wilcox was the driver of the Sorrento, and was at fault and was driving at a high rate of speed.

"Mr. Wilcox was driving at approximately 99 mph, accelerating at the point of impact, the accelerator was all the way down," Miami Gardens Police Executive Officer Emmanuel Jeanty.

Three children who were killed were identified as siblings by their aunt, and the adult killed was identified as their grandmother, 51-year-old Rosa Jones.

Among the children killed were Kamari Graham, who was celebrating his 10th birthday, 8-year-old Azariah McCall, and 10-year-old Ireanna Johnson.

Their other sibling, 13-year-old Ka'Myra Graham, was severely injured and left brain dead, their aunt said.

A family friend on Monday told NBC6 that Graham "had too much internal damage from the car accident,” and had succumbed to her injuries.