Bond denied for father accused of abusing 4-year-old son in Miami

A father who was arrested after being accused of abusing his 4-year-old son appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Orlando Fernandez, 29, is facing several charges, including three counts of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm/torture, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

During his court appearance, a judge was going to set Fernandez's bond to $10,000 but then denied it. Fernandez received a $1,500 bond for his drug-related charges.

Fernandez's son is currently with his biological mother who lives on the west coast of Florida.

According to Miami Police, on Tuesday, an officer was contacted by the Child Protection Team and the child was forensically and medically evaluated.

An arrest report said the victim told officers that his father tied him, choked him, grabbed him by the ankle and threw him in a closet.

The child had bruises and marks around his wrists that were consistent with being tied, the report said.

During his time with officers, the victim, using a toy monkey, grabbed it by the neck, lifted it and said "My dad choked me," the report said.

Police, the report said, then detained Fernandez and found a small clear baggie that contained suspected cocaine powder and also found two small white plastic smoking devices.

Fernandez's girlfriend, who is a witness, told officers that she didn't hurt the child but said that Fernandez would play cops and robbers with his son and has tied him up in the past, the report said.

She also told officers there were zip ties in the kitchen cabinet.

When officers interviewed Fernandez, he agreed to speak with them without his attorney present and denied the allegations and provided excuses, the report said.

Following the interview, Fernandez was arrested but he requested fire rescue to check him and then demanded to be transported to the hospital.

Fernandez will appear in court again on Thursday for a hearing.