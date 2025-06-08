Bond denied for father charged with battering 3 children in Tamiami

A man who was arrested after being accused of battering his three children and barricading himself at an apartment in Tamiami appeared in court.

Brice Martinez, 33, is facing charges of child abuse.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his court appearance on Sunday, a judge denied him bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene at the 2000 block and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Deputies said Martinez slammed his 5-year-old son into a wall, threw his 2-year-old on the floor and punched his 8-year-old who went to help his siblings.

Once at the scene, the 5-year-old was taken to the hospital, while the other two were treated at the scene.

Martinez then barricaded himself for several hours inside his apartment and eventually surrendered.

He is expected back in court on Monday.