A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in The Hammocks in southwest Miami-Dade appeared before a judge on Monday.

Joy Chandra Nath, 27, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder and child abuse.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Nath's bond.

According to detectives, the investigation began when the victim's three-year-old daughter was found walking around their Twin Lakes neighborhood with blood on her face and clothes.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they found the body of 24-year-old Maria Garcia-Molina on the floor of her car near her Southwest Miami-Dade home on Saturday.

Maria Garcia-Molina's body was found with multiple stab wounds, deputies said.

A neighbor who did not want to show his face spoke with NBC6.

"All I know is there was a dead girl on the side of my house not even 6 feet from my fence and it’s horrible," she said. "It’s tragic."

No one answered the door at an address listed for Garcia-Molina but another neighbor spoke of his disbelief.

"When you realize this happened two doors down, you say, 'Hey this is serious, this actually happened,' so we are really sad for the family and really hope that the responsible get punished for sure," Yasmir Avila said.

Court records revealed that back in January, Maria Garcia-Molina reported that Nath put an Air Tag on her car and that her uncle spotted him hiding behind a neighbor's trash can and told him to leave.

She filed a restraining order against him that month, but it expired in February.

Hours after finding Garcia-Molina's body, detectives took Nath into custody after pulling him over.

Her three-year-old daughter was not hurt.