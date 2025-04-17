Fort Lauderdale

Bond denied for man charged in murder of elderly Fort Lauderdale couple

A judge on Wednesday denied bond for 31-year-old Maurice Newson, who's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the March 22, 2024 killing of Major and Claudette Melvin

A man accused of killing an elderly Fort Lauderdale couple in their home last year will be staying behind bars while he awaits trial.

A judge on Wednesday denied bond for 31-year-old Maurice Newson, who's facing two counts of first-degree murder in the March 22, 2024 killing of Major and Claudette Melvin.

Major and Claudette Melvin
Major and Claudette Melvin

Newson was in court earlier this week where his attorneys asked that he released on bond. The victims' family members were also in court in opposition of a bond being set.

Authorities believe Newson was paid $1,000 by his ex-girlfriend and the Melvins' granddaughter, 35-year-old Jalisa Michelle Hill, to kill the husband and wife, who were 89 and 85 years old.

Hill is also arrested and charged in the murders. Police said they tied Newson to the crime after he tried to sell the couple's car, which was stolen from the murder scene.

Jalisa Michelle Hill, Maurice Newson
Jalisa Michelle Hill, Maurice Newson

Newson has remained behind bars since his arrest last year. At trial, if Newson is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.

