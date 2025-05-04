Bond denied for man charged with attempted murder in Westchester triple stabbing

A man accused of stabbing three men in Westchester appeared before a judge on Saturday.

Daniel Lopez, 48, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.

During his court appearance, a judge was inclined to grant Lopez bond and doubled the amount but then decided to deny him the bond.

The judge was also not happy with his lengthy and violent criminal past.

"Four years prison 2021," the judge said. "He also gets attempted second-degree murder in 2003. He did three years on. Aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in 2003."

According to police, on Thursday, Lopez stabbed three men during a drug sale in a Westchester neighborhood.

Surveillance video in the area captured part of the violence.

People were seen running and screaming as a man appeared to be stabbing them outside a home.

When Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found three men suffering from stab wounds and they were rushed to the hospital.

During the drug deal, police said Lopez couldn’t find his wallet and accused one of the men of stealing it and then got into an argument.

The two other men got involved and that's when Lopez allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one man in the armpit and butt.

He then allegedly attacked the two other men and stabbed one in the head and shoulder.

Lopez allegedly ran from the scene and escaped through a third-floor balcony then hid under an abandoned boat.

When he was arrested, he allegedly spontaneously stated in Spanish, "I'm gonna beat this case. Those three are drug addicts. I'm the innocent one here. They're the ones who stole my wallet."

Lopez is also charged with resisting arrest without violence.

As of Sunday morning, one of the men who was stabbed was in critical condition.