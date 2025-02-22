Bond denied for man charged with attempting kidnapping of teen in South Miami

A man accused of an attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl in South Miami appeared before a judge on Saturday.

Brian Gamboa, 32, is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and battery of a child, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

During his court appearance, a detective told a judge that Gamboa also tried to snatch a woman outside a hospital on Thursday.

"The act itself of attempting to take the person from a hospital, outside, a completely random, she's thrown on the ground, he gets on top of her, he has zip ties, he tells her to be quiet and to go with him, he continuously tries to grab her and take her to his vehicle," the detective said. "That within itself in the, just plain meaning of terrorize, that completely falls under that statute."

The judge ultimately denied Gamboa's bond.

The 16-year-old described the attack and said she hit Gamboa in the head with her cellphone while she screamed for help.

Gamboa will have another hearing on Monday.