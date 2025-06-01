Bond denied for man charged with carjacking in Miramar

A man who was arrested after being accused of being involved in a carjacking in Miramar appeared before a judge on Sunday.

Kelton Reed, 19, was charged with carjacking with a firearm or weapon, aggravated assault and resisting an officer.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Reed's bond for the carjacking charge.

According to Miramar Police, on Saturday, Reed was involved in a fight at the Epic Vibe Residences that turned violent.

A witness said he heard gunshots being fired.

Officials said two people were injured during the shooting.

Reed, investigators said, then ran toward a nearby Aldi supermarket.

An arrest report said Reed then attempted to carjack a woman's red 2019 Ford Mustang and demanded that she get out of the vehicle or he would kill her.

Reed took the car but was quickly arrested, the report said.

One victim was released from the hospital, while the other one remains in stable condition.

Police said they are still looking for another suspect involved in the fight that took place at the complex.