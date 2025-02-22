Bond denied for man charged with sexually battering tourist in Miami Beach

A South Florida man accused of sexually assaulting a German tourist in Miami Beach appeared before a judge on Friday.

Thomas Joseph Fortman was arrested on Friday and was charged with sexual battery and petit theft.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his court appearance, a judge denied Fortman's bond.

According to police, the victim told officers that she was with Fortman and bought him gifts after they first met.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The victim said that when she returned to her hostel she went looking for Fortman and later woke up at Mount Sinai Hospital but didn't know how she got there.

Police told her that she was found naked near a dumpster and appeared to be in an altered state of mind.

Surveillance video, police said, showed Fortman leaving a liquor store with the victim.

The arrest report states that a store employee recorded cellphone video of the alleged assault.

During their investigation, an officer recognized Fortman when the officer served as a homeless resource officer.

Police also said Fortman had the victim's purse in his possession.