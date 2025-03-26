Bond denied for West Broward High School employee charged with sexual battery of minor

A West Broward High School employee accused of assaulting a 17-year-old boy in Miami last year appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Justice Livan Joseph, 27, was charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident that happened in August of 2024, Miami Police officials said.

During his court appearance, a judge denied Joseph's bond.

According to police, Joseph invited the teenager to a condo near Bayshore Drive so the teen could assist Joseph and another man with some photography for a business.

Detectives said Joseph gave the teen an alcoholic drink before the teen was touched and forced to perform a sex act on both men.

The teen said after he was assaulted, he was taken home and threatened he'd be killed if he told anyone.

The victim contacted police last month and a warrant was issued.