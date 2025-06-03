Bond granted for former Hialeah Police chief charged with fraud and grand theft 

A former Hialeah Police chief, accused of committing organized fraud and grand theft during his tenure, appeared before a judge on Tuesday.

Sergio Velazquez, who served as chief from 2012 until his suspension in 2021, is facing several charges, including money laundering, organized fraud of $50,000 or more and first-degree grand theft.

During his court appearance, a judge set Velazquez's bond to $30,000.

Velazquez was also arraigned and his attorney entered a non-guilty plea on his behalf.

According to prosecutors, there was a major scheme involving money seized during drug operations but records show the ex-chief had his own operation in his office and $600,000 was missing from the police department.

They uncovered discrepancies in the money officers seized within undercover operations.

One instance was in one cocaine operation, where Hialeah Police seized nearly $300,000 but prosecutors revealed that over $90,000 was nowhere to be found.

Overall records show over $630,000 were missing or unaccounted for from the department.

The money was kept in a safe in Velazquez's office, and prosecutors said they have evidence he deposited thousands into his personal accounts.

Hialeah's Mayor Jacqueline Garcia-Roves released the following statement:

"The City of Hialeah has been informed of the arrest of the former Hialeah Police Chief, Sergio Velázquez, as a result of an investigation initiated under a previous administration. Undoubtedly, this marks a sad moment for our city. Today, as the mayor of the second safest city in the entire state of Florida, I want to reaffirm our complete confidence in the leadership and integrity of the current Hialeah Police Chief, George Fuente, who continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all our residents. We remain focused on continuing to strengthen our institutions and move forward towards a future based on transparency, accountability, and exemplary public service."