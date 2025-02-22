Bond granted for SW Miami-Dade charter school employee charged with having child pornography

A technology director at a charter school in Southwest Miami-Dade, accused of having child pornography, appeared before a judge on Saturday.

Michael Rodriguez was charged with six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, and one count of attempting to promote a sexual performance by a child.

Rodriguez was listed as a technology director at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy

During his court appearance, a judge set Rodriguez's bond to $35,000. He was also ordered to stay away from the school and must be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor once he pays his bond.

According to booking records, Rodriguez was booked on Friday.

Police have not released details on his arrest.

NBC6 has reached out to Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy for comment.