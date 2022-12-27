Bond Reduced for Man Arrested for Spraying Bullets on Palmetto Expressway, Posting Video

A Miami-Dade judge on Tuesday reduced the bond for a Doral man arrested for shooting 14 bullets into the air while sitting in a green Lamborghini speeding down the Palmetto Expressway at more than 100 miles per hour.

Attorneys for Nelson Perez-Valdivia, 23, argued he should be charged with just one count of discharging a firearm and not 14 counts since he only pulled the trigger one time. The judge agreed and kept bond at $2,500 for the first count and $1 for each of the remaining 13 counts.

Perez-Valdivia is also charged with carrying a concealed firearm, improper exhibition of a weapon and resisting an officer without violence. Each count has a bond of $1.

Perez-Valdivia turned himself in to Florida Highway Patrol troopers Monday morning.

According to a FHP report, Friday at 2 a.m. Perez-Valdivia sat in the passenger seat of a green Lamborghini as another man drove more than 100 miles per hour southbound down the Palmetto Expressway.

The report states he fired the shots into the neighborhood around Tropical Park.

Troopers noted his hand and arm tattoos in his report, along with his Instagram account where he posted the video. Earlier in the night he posted videos of partying in downtown Miami and singing in the car with another man.

Perez-Valdivia is being held on house arrest until his next hearing.