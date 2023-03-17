Bond Revoked as Driver Accused of Hitting, Killing FMU Students Gets More Charges

A just revoked the bond Friday for a driver accused of killing two Florida Memorial University students in a hit-and-run last month.

Jerome Harrell will also face more charges. He initially faced two counts of leaving a scene of a crash. This week, four charges were added, including two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide.

Police said Harrell was the driver who struck and killed 19-year-old Asiayanna Green and 18-year-old Shar’raiyah Story on Feb. 12.

Loved ones mourned two young women who were killed by a hit-and-run driver in Miami Gardens. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

During a pre-trial detention hearing on Monday, an investigator with the City of Miami Gardens testified how Harrell was caught on surveillance video striking the victims and running away.

The state also pointed out this was not the first time Harrell fled a scene of a crash. Court records show Harrell was convicted in 2014 of leaving the scene of a crash in Opa-locka.

Judge ruled she found a pattern and believed Harrell is a danger to the community.