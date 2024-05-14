Famous Miami-Dade strip club evacuated after fire breaks out

A fire broke out at a famous Miami-Dade strip club Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire at Booby Trap, possibly involving an AC unit.

The building located at 5300 block of Northwest 77th Avenue was evacuated as fire rescue knocked down the fire.

The fire has been put down and units continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.