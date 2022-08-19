Book, Sharief Face-Off, Get Mean in District 35 Senate Race in Broward

Broward county has one of the highest profile local primaries in the state this year as the Democratic leader in the Florida Senate, Lauren Book, faces her first primary opponent since she first ran for the legislature in 2016.

Book faces a well-known local figure in former Broward County mayor Barbara Sharief. The two are running to represent the newly-drawn Senate District 35, which includes western Broward County including Hollywood, Davie, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Weston, and Miramar.

The Republican-dominated legislature redrew the legislative boundaries during redistricting. Book was drawn outside of the new Senate District 35 so she moved from her home in Plantation to Davie. Sharief lived in the new district and criticizes Book for moving in.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sharief lost her bid in a 2021 special election to Congress. She came in third place out of eleven candidates for Congressional District 20, now held by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Book grew up in Hollywood and is the founder and CEO of the non-profit Lauren’s Kids, which works to stop child sex abuse.

Earlier this year, 20-year-old Jeremy Kamperveen, pleaded no contest to extortion, threatening to release explicit photos of Book unless she paid him $5,000. Afterward, she sponsored legislation making it a felony to buy, sell or trade stolen explicit images from someone’s phone.

Book herself is a survivor of sexual assault.

Sharief was the first Black woman to be Broward County mayor. The county mayor rotates among the current commissioners and is not elected countywide.

She is the founder of the in-home healthcare company South Florida Pediatric Home Care. Sharief lives in Miramar and also used to serve on the city commission.

Attacks and Counter-Attacks

The race is contentious. Both have smeared the other with accusations and counter-attacks.

Sharief’s company reached an agreement with Medicaid after her company was found to be overbilling. Book claimed in a TV ad that she defrauded the government healthcare program.

A political committee supporting Book called Winning Florida described Sharief as having a “shameful record on guns.” The mailer included the Democrat holding a rifle and referenced a resolution in Broward County trying to support the manufacturer of assault rifles years ago. The photo was from a gun buyback program Sharief says was taken out of context. Sharief took it personal because her father was murdered by a gunman when she was a teenager.

Book denied she had any connection to the mail piece. Sharief filed a lawsuit against Book for defamation. Book denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “frivolous.”

Sharief has counter-attacked Book, using old footage from a reality show about Book’s wedding, criticizing her for having a lavish lifestyle. Book’s father is one of the most powerful lobbyists in the state, Ronald Book.

Sharief has also criticized Book for being too soft on Florida Republicans in Tallahassee, pointing to her choice not to call for a record vote on whether lawmakers support abortion exceptions for rape, human-trafficking, and incest.

Experience and Diversity

The two Democrats largely hold the same policy positions on guns, access to abortion, the environment, and healthcare. The two differ in their personal stories and what they bring to the seat.

In an interview with NBC 6, Book leaned into her experience in Tallahassee and pointed to major accomplishments including expanding Medicaid to a year after new moms give birth, to cover breast milk under the same program, and a tax emption on diapers.

“I have proven that I’m a fighter and I want to make sure that I’m a voice for those who don’t have one or haven’t found it yet,” Book said.

NBC 6's Jackie Nespral sat down with candidate for state senate district 35, Lauren Book, to discuss how she plans to represent the community.

Book said her priorities are “kitchen table issues” and keeping the cost-of-living in South Florida down.

“We’ve got to build up. We’ve got to have more supply. We’ve got to have more units,” said Book, “It’s about getting people what they need now.”

Sharief told NBC 6 in an interview she is running to make sure “Black and brown” voices are heard in Tallahassee. Sharief is Black and a Muslim. Book is White and Jewish.

NBC 6's Jackie Nespral sat down with Barbara Sharief to discuss her upcoming run for State Senator and her hopes for Florida

“For a very long time, Black and brown communities have been ignored and discarded,” said Sharief. “We’re always on the menu and not on the table."

Minority Leader Has More Campaign Donations

Democrats in Tallahassee are supporting Book. If she wins re-election she will likely remain party leader in the Senate.

Usually the party leader is raising money to help other Democrats across the state; this year she needs to fundraise for herself to face Sharief.

Book has much more money to spend before election day. As Democratic party leader in Tallahassee, she receives a lot of financial support from major business groups, associations, unions, and other elected officials.

Book’s campaign account and two political committees supporting have almost $2 million going into election day, according to state campaign finance records.

Sharief lent her campaign for Senate $500,000 along with donations. She has $163,000 going into election day.

There is no Republican running, making this an “open” primary where Democrats, Republicans, and independents can all vote. The district has roughly the same number of Black voters as white voters. The Hispanic population has grown significantly over the past ten years.