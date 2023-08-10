Booker T. Washington band teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

A band instructor at Booker T. Washington is under arrest for allegedly sexually abusing a former student.

According to an arrest report, Morris Knyada Chaney engaged in non-consensual sex with victim who was 16 to 17 years old at the time of the incident.

Police say Chaney would take the victim home, under the guise of helping him with school projects only to then have the victim perform oral sex on him.

Morris Chaney, 47, was arrested for suspicion of sexual assault with a minor

In another instance, police say, Chaney performed anal sex on the victim on four separate occasions.

According to the arrest report, Chaney also sent threatening text messages to harm the victim and his family if he attempted to stop or ruin their relationship.

One particular text from June 14, 2022 sent from Chaney to the defendant states as: "U HAVE JUST GOTTEN URSELF A BULLET TO THE CHEST..." the arrest report stated.

Chaney was arrested by City of Miami detectives and now finds himself in a cell at TGK Correctional Center.