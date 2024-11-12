Broward County

Border Patrol responds to reports of migrants landing near Hillsboro Beach

Video shows what appears to be several migrants sitting on a boat near Hillsboro Beach as a witness shares what she saw.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to reports of migrants landing in Hillsboro Beach on Monday, according to authorities.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Video shows the apparent migrants sitting on a boat.

"We were coming around in the golf cart and we saw a gentleman being wheeled out on a stretcher from what seemed to be like, the water, the [Intracoastal Waterway] here," neighbor Vanessa Irvin said. "He was wearing a beanie, and they had him bundled up."

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyPompano Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us