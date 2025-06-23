Boston Bruins fans fly down to Fort Lauderdale to support Brad Marchand during Panthers parade

As thousands of Florida Panthers fans gathered in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday to celebrate the Cats' second Stanley Cup win, two fans from Boston flew to South Florida to join the festivities.

Chrissy and Lexi, the mother-daughter duo, came to the parade to support former Boston Bruins player Brad Merchand.

"He's our favorite player, " Chrissy said. "Like we said, we weren't mad that he came here, we were just happy that he was able to help another team move forward."

"If anyone deserves it, it's him," Lexi said. "He hasn't won since 2011, the Bruins did him dirty and I'm glad that he got to come here and even though they're our rivals, he deserved it more than anyone, so I'm very happy for him and the team."

Chrissy said they decided to make the trip to the Sunshine State after Marchand scored a goal during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Merchand was the captain of the Bruins and was traded to the Panthers in a final-hour deal at the NHL trade deadline.

The 36-year-old has played his entire career in Boston but is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.