Miami Beach

Bouncer Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Tourists at South Beach Hotel: Police

Marc Denis Vallin, 39, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, an arrest report said

A bouncer is facing charges after he was caught on camera beating tourists at a South Beach hotel.

Miami Beach Police said cell phone video showed Vallin slamming a man's head into the glass entrance of the Nautilus Hotel on Washington Avenue Saturday night.

The victims, who were visiting from Michigan and staying at the hotel, were involved in a dispute with Vallin over "attire," the arrest report said.

The report said Vallin had pushed a woman down three steps, causing her to fall on her knees and elbows.

When the man tried to help the woman, Vallin grabbed him by the head and slammed him into the glass while throwing him out, the report said.

Marc Vallin
Miami-Dade Corrections
Marc Vallin

The man fell to the ground and Vallin kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious, the report said. The man was later taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Vallin was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

