Bouncer Arrested After Video Shows Him Beating Tourists at South Beach Hotel: Police

A bouncer is facing charges after he was caught on camera beating tourists at a South Beach hotel.

Marc Denis Vallin, 39, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated battery charge, an arrest report said.

Miami Beach Police said cell phone video showed Vallin slamming a man's head into the glass entrance of the Nautilus Hotel on Washington Avenue Saturday night.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The victims, who were visiting from Michigan and staying at the hotel, were involved in a dispute with Vallin over "attire," the arrest report said.

The report said Vallin had pushed a woman down three steps, causing her to fall on her knees and elbows.

When the man tried to help the woman, Vallin grabbed him by the head and slammed him into the glass while throwing him out, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The man fell to the ground and Vallin kicked him in the head, knocking him unconscious, the report said. The man was later taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Vallin was booked into jail and later released on bond. Attorney information wasn't available.