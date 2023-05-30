Box Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash on I-75 in Broward

Authorities are investigating a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 75 in Broward that killed the driver of a box truck Tuesday.

The crash happened around noon on northbound I-75 west of U.S. 27.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the box truck was rear-ended by a yellow Chevy Corvette, which pushed the truck into the center median where it flipped and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the truck became trapped inside as witnesses tried to help him out, officials said.

But the fire was too big and the witnesses were unable to get to the driver, who was killed at the scene, officials said. His identity wasn't released.

The 18-year-old who was driving the Corvette wasn't injured.

The crash had the northbound lanes of the I-75 entrance to Alligator Alley shut down and all traffic was being diverted to U.S. 27.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.