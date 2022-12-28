Boxing Champ Gervonta Davis Arrested in Parkland on Domestic Violence Charge

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Broward County on a charge of domestic violence causing bodily harm.

The 28-year-old was arrested in Parkland and is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

Further details of the arrest were not released.

Davis, who has held titles in the WBA regular lightweight and super lightweight classes and the IBF super featherweight class, has a record of 27-0 and is scheduled to headline a pay-per-view event January 7 in Washington, D.C.

The Baltimore native is also scheduled to appear in court February 16 in his hometown on a hit-and-run case from November 2020. He was previously charged in Coral Gables for a 2020 incident in which he allegedly beat his girlfriend, but those charges were dropped earlier in December.

He was also one of 14 people on board of a plane that skid off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in August 2021. He was not injured in the incident.