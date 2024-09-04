Broward County

Boy, 11, arrested for making bomb threat at school in Deerfield Beach

The threat was received around 11:30 a.m. at Somerset Key Academy on Southeast 6th Avenue

An 11-year-old boy was arrested for making a bomb threat at a school in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday.

The threat was received around 11:30 a.m. at Somerset Key Academy on Southeast 6th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials responded and the school was evacuated.

Hours later, BSO officials announced the arrest of the 11-year-old on a charge of making a false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

The boy was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

"BSO reminds the public that making school threats is no joke," BSO said in a statement. "Under Florida law, whether it is said aloud, written in text, or posted on social media, an individual can be charged with a felony for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting."

