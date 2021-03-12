Boy, 11, Suffers Serious Injuries in Dog Attack in Lauderhill

An 11-year-old boy was hospitalized after a dog attack in Lauderhill Thursday night, officials said.

Lauderhill Police spokesman Michael Santiago said officers responded to the home in the 4400 block of Northwest 73rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the boy suffering from an arm injury and he was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition, Santiago said.

A second child suffered minor injuries in the attack, Santiago said.

Santiago said the boy was visiting family members at the home and had gone outside when the dog began barking and attacked.

The dog was surrendered by the owner to police and animal control was notified, Santiago said.