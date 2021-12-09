Boy, 12, Brought Slingshot, Knives to Middle School in Pembroke Pines

A 12-year-old student was arrested after police said he brought a slingshot and knives to his middle school in Pembroke Pines.

The incident happened at Walter C. Young Middle School on Northwest 129th Avenue.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the school's resource officer was notified that the boy had a slingshot, and when the officer searched the boy's backpack, he also found four knives and two rocks.

There were no threats associated with the incident and the weapons were never brandished by the boy, police said.

The boy was taken into custody and faces felony charges of possession of weapons on school property.