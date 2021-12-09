Pembroke Pines

Boy, 12, Brought Slingshot, Knives to Middle School in Pembroke Pines

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 12-year-old student was arrested after police said he brought a slingshot and knives to his middle school in Pembroke Pines.

The incident happened at Walter C. Young Middle School on Northwest 129th Avenue.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Pembroke Pines Police officials said the school's resource officer was notified that the boy had a slingshot, and when the officer searched the boy's backpack, he also found four knives and two rocks.

There were no threats associated with the incident and the weapons were never brandished by the boy, police said.

Local

Florida 6 hours ago

Florida Gov. DeSantis Unveils $99.7 Billion Budget Proposal for 2022

Florida 9 hours ago

Palm Beach County to Get New Area Code Starting Next Year

The boy was taken into custody and faces felony charges of possession of weapons on school property.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us